CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'





Mike Wills was in conversation with Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

It is the worst negotiating strategy to engage in violence because that is the one guarantee that you will never get a hearing. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Western Cape commuters should prepare themselves for another day of making alternative transport arrangements as there seems to be no end in sight to the violent taxi drivers' strike.

The strike was technically supposed to end tonight (Wednesday) but there has been no update yet from Santaco.

Hill-Lewis says Santaco is meant to have a press briefing later today (Wednesday) to give an update on the strike situation.

He adds that it’s rumoured that the strike will be extended, but he says he cannot confirm whether this is, in fact, the case.

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

The strike started last week Thursday over a by-law relating to the impounding of taxis.

Since the announcement of the strike, sporadic incidents of violence have broken out.

Five people have reportedly died in the violence and a number of people have been injured.

According to reports, 120 people have so far been arrested.

Hill-Lewis says they will not negotiate with Santaco while there is violence and not until there has been a reasonable period without any incidents.

We have not negotiated any further as has been our stance. We did say that we would be prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence. That has partially been honoured. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

My call to them is to end the strike, go back to work and then we can negotiate constructively in the background. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

We are ourselves waiting to hear whether they've decided to end it tonight as they had originally planned or whether they are going to extend it. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.