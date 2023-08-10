Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'





Lester Kiewit interviews Ryno Saaiers, Santaco General Secretary.

On Wednesday, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) announced that the taxi strike will commence for the eighth consecutive day.

This follows the organisation's attempt to obtain an urgent interdict for releasing all vehicles that the City of Cape Town impounded.

Saaiers says that Santaco has been trying to engage with the City since last year with regard to the impoundments, which has had a gravely negative impact on the taxi industry.

Up until the interdict application is approved, taxi operations will come to a standstill, he says.

Taxi operations in the Western Cape remain withdrawn. We wish to apologize for the inconvenience that this causes to our commuters.



We are distancing ourselves from any acts of violence. Ryno Saaiers, General Secretary – Santaco

The City of Cape Town is the one who needs to take all the blame. Ryno Saaiers, General Secretary – Santaco

The gun is against our heads. Ryno Saaiers, General Secretary – Santaco

