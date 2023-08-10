Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?

10 August 2023
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
2024 Olympic Games

Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.

Article by The Conversation and authors; Angela Schneider, Alan C Oldham, Richard Baka

We haven’t had a “normal” Olympic Games since the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games were both affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in significant changes and schedule disruptions.

There were virtually no spectators, strict COVID-19 protocols for anyone involved in the Games, budget issues, no corporate hospitality, reduced community engagement and a lackluster atmosphere in the two host cities.

But there is hope for a return to a more traditional and enjoyable Games with the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. With 10 million tickets available, spectators will be back in stadiums.

Up to 600 000 spectators will be allowed at the opening ceremony in July 2024 which, for the first time in history, won’t take place in a stadium, but along the Seine River in northern France. Athletes will parade six kilometres along the river before arriving at the Trocadéro, where the final parts of the ceremony will take place.

Athletes and sports

Since pandemic restrictions are no longer in place, competing at the Olympics and living in the Athlete’s Village will be a much better experience for athletes, who will be able to freely mix and mingle again.

There will be 32 sports and 329 events at the Paris Games. Karate, baseball and softball have been dropped. Hoping to attract a youthful audience, breakdancing — known as “breaking” — will make its first Olympic appearance.

Sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding, all of which made their debut at Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021), will remain in Paris. In the continuing push for gender equity, there will be equal numbers of male and female athletes for the first time.

In the hopes of having as clean a Games as possible, strict doping controls will once again be in place for Paris. Due to sophisticated laboratory testing, some cheats will inevitably be caught — if not during the Games, then afterwards.

The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay team, for example, just received their upgraded silver medals for the Tokyo Games after the British team tested positive for doping.

Russian and Belarusian athletes

A chief question is whether, and on what terms, athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete at the Games. Athletes from both countries have been effectively banned from international competition in the aftermath of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly recommended banning athletes from both countries from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, with the International Paralympic Committee following suit days later.

Since then, the IOC has faced pressure from both sides. On the one side, several Baltic leaders have threatened to boycott the Games if Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete. On the other, human rights groups have been advocating that individual athletes not face discrimination based on their nationality.

The International Olympic Committee has attempted to strike a balance between continued support for Ukrainian athletes without “punishing athletes for the acts of their governments,” as IOC President Thomas Bach stated.

The IOC has the ultimate authority as to who will not receive formal invitations to compete in the Paris Games, and it had earlier stated that it will not invite Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympics.

While a final decision about the situation is unlikely to be made before the fall, Ukraine’s recent about-face to allow its athletes to compete against Russians and Belarusians reveals the situation’s complexity.

Olympic culture

As the host city, Paris will be buzzing with excitement, offering a variety of Olympic activities. These include special fan zones, free viewings of the Olympic Torch Relay and opening ceremonies, access to hospitality houses and opportunities to visit sponsor sites like Samsung, Visa and Pride House.

Plus, there is the Cultural Olympiad program that began just after the Tokyo Games finished. This program provides opportunities for host countries to “start new conversations between sporting and cultural circles during the four years building up to the Games then until the closing ceremony.”

Record-breaking media coverage

Coca-Cola, the longest standing Olympic sponsor since 1928, is an official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor and the major sponsor of the Olympic Torch Relay and pin trading centres. Coke’s marketing agreement extends to 2032 and is estimated to be worth a whopping $3 billion.

The return of corporate sponsorships will also include extensive corporate hospitality and packages from major sponsors, including Visa, Coke, Samsung and others.

Security at the Games

From the French Revolution to the modern day, Paris undoubtedly has a strong history of social demonstrations. Recent events have raised the question of whether this propensity will play out during the Paris 2024 Games.

In July, widespread protests and demonstrations took place after police shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, a French citizen of Moroccan and Algerian descent, illustrating how fraught tensions are between racialized communities and law enforcement in France.

As for the possibility of demonstrations occurring during the 2024 Olympics, it still remains to be seen. Whether or not they are to be expected, a heavy anti-terrorism security presence can be expected, as has become the norm in recent decades at mega sport events.

On the positive side, recent investigations into corruption at French sport’s highest levels may lead to improved transparency regarding corruption in organizing committees as the Games approach.

One year to go

The 2024 Paris Olympics should see a return to normalcy compared to the last two games. Although trepidation exists, with one year to go anxieties are normal.

As Paris prepares to host its third Olympics (1904, 1924, 2024) — only the second city to achieve this milestone after London (1908, 1948, 2012) — there is optimism the event will run smoothly.

The legacy of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the French founder of the modern Olympic Games, and the Olympic Movement should continue unabated.


This article first appeared on KFM : One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?




'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha

10 August 2023 9:13 AM

There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup.

Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA

Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball

9 August 2023 11:21 AM

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.

Retired professional tennis player, Roger Federer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tatiana

Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!

8 August 2023 9:49 AM

Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus

7 August 2023 10:31 AM

The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.

Bafana Bafana's Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Bernard Parker during the opening match against Cape Verde held at the National Stadium on 2012/01/19. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN

Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team

7 August 2023 7:43 AM

Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists.

Australia celebrate winning the Netball World Cup final against England at the CTICC in Cape Town on 6 August 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title

7 August 2023 6:12 AM

On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World Cup title.

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat

6 August 2023 11:19 AM

Banyana ended their campaign at the Round of 16, having become the first senior football team in South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup.

The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close

6 August 2023 10:28 AM

Sara-Jayne catches up with Kieryn Thompson from EWN Sport on the latest from the 2023 Netball World Cup.

South Africa vs Tonga Tala during the 2023 Netball World Cup held in Cape Town on 04 August 2023. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff

5 August 2023 8:18 AM

It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top with a 72-46 win to progress to the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?

4 August 2023 9:22 AM

George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.

