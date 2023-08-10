Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films
Antonio Banderas celebrates his 63rd birthday today (10 August).
The internationally renowned and veteran actor has been making blockbuster films for over four decades.
With over 90 movies under his belt, he has enjoyed a long and fruitful career that is still going strong today.
Let’s look back at his top 10 films of all time, as ranked by Rotten Tomatoes:
10) Ruby Sparks (2012)
9) Haywire (2011)
8) The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)
7) The Skin I Love In (2011)
6) The Mask of Zorro (1998)
5) Puss in Boots (2011)
4) Shrek 2 (2004)
3) Spy Kids (2001)
2) Pain and Glory (2019)
1) Official Competition (2021)
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Antonio-Banderas-2014-2.jpg
