'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez
Lester Kiewit speaks to musician Ronan Skillen who recalls his experience performing with the late legend Sixto Rodriguez.
Listen to the conversation below.
Tributes from fans of Rodriguez - who was "unbelievably popular in South Africa" - are pouring in.
RELATED: 'SUGAR MAN' SIXTO RODRIGUEZ DIES AT 81
In the 1990s, determined South African fans managed to find and contact Rodriguez, which led to an unexpected revival of his musical career. This was told in the 2012 Academy Award-winning documentary film "Searching for Sugar Man" and helped give Rodriguez a measure of fame in his home country.
Skillen says that part of the singer's popularity in South Africa is because Rodriguez helped create a movement for people fighting against apartheid because he could "speak to so many people through his music without even realising it."
Skillen who performed with Rodriguez says that the singer was "misunderstood and mysterious."
Performing with him was incredibly beautiful and a very interesting experience for me.Ronan Skillen, Musician
Skillen says that he considers himself lucky to have performed with a legend like Rodriguez who lived his life in the way he sang about.
He was a soft-spoken man... and a very specific man when he said something and you can hear it in his lyrics... it's poetry.Ronan Skillen, Musician
Skillen says if you want to know what kind of person Sixto Rodriguez was then you should listen to his "Cold Fact" album because the lyrics of those songs are what he was like.
Here's to the music... which will live on forever with fans.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sixto-Diaz-Rodriguez-2007.jpg
