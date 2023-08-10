'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Taxi strike impacts Cape Town tourism: Top tourist hotspot now a 'no go' area Enver Duminy of Cape Town Tourism says the strike is leading to cancellations of conferences. 10 August 2023 10:48 AM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum. 10 August 2023 10:06 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
View all Politics
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with... 10 August 2023 6:45 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Business
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show. 9 August 2023 7:53 PM
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average" Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup sho... 9 August 2023 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school. 10 August 2023 9:33 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films. 10 August 2023 8:30 AM
'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81 The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August). 10 August 2023 7:13 AM
View all Entertainment
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes. 9 August 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez

10 August 2023 8:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Musician Ronan Skillen recalls his experience performing with the late legend, Sixto Rodriguez.

Lester Kiewit speaks to musician Ronan Skillen who recalls his experience performing with the late legend Sixto Rodriguez.

Listen to the conversation below.

Tributes from fans of Rodriguez - who was "unbelievably popular in South Africa" - are pouring in.

RELATED: 'SUGAR MAN' SIXTO RODRIGUEZ DIES AT 81

In the 1990s, determined South African fans managed to find and contact Rodriguez, which led to an unexpected revival of his musical career. This was told in the 2012 Academy Award-winning documentary film "Searching for Sugar Man" and helped give Rodriguez a measure of fame in his home country.

Skillen says that part of the singer's popularity in South Africa is because Rodriguez helped create a movement for people fighting against apartheid because he could "speak to so many people through his music without even realising it."

Skillen who performed with Rodriguez says that the singer was "misunderstood and mysterious."

Performing with him was incredibly beautiful and a very interesting experience for me.

Ronan Skillen, Musician

Skillen says that he considers himself lucky to have performed with a legend like Rodriguez who lived his life in the way he sang about.

He was a soft-spoken man... and a very specific man when he said something and you can hear it in his lyrics... it's poetry.

Ronan Skillen, Musician

Skillen says if you want to know what kind of person Sixto Rodriguez was then you should listen to his "Cold Fact" album because the lyrics of those songs are what he was like.

Here's to the music... which will live on forever with fans.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




10 August 2023 8:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

Teenage internet rapper, Claire ‘Lil Tay’ Hope. Photo: Instagram/liltay

Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14

10 August 2023 9:55 AM

The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTuber and TV personality, Sibu Mpanza. Photo: YouTube/MoreMpanza (screenshot)

[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed

10 August 2023 9:33 AM

Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spanish actor, Antonio Banderas. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Schilling

Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films

10 August 2023 8:30 AM

Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rob DiCaterino from Clifton, NJ, USA

'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

10 August 2023 7:13 AM

The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award

9 August 2023 12:01 PM

South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her longevity in the music industry, and the celebration of women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

7 August 2023 3:58 PM

The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube video posted by WCVB Channel 5 Boston

[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet

7 August 2023 10:21 AM

Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons Duncan.Hull

Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)

7 August 2023 9:11 AM

Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actor, Charlize Theron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 48th birthday, Charlize Theron! We look back at her 18 best films...

7 August 2023 8:58 AM

From The Italian Job to Mad Max, let's look back at some of Charlize Theron's best films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carl Wastie and Alex Solomon in studio

CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You'

5 August 2023 4:01 PM

The rising star chats to Carl Wastie about her passion for songwriting and her latest single.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14

Entertainment

Search continues for teen swept off rocks at Llandudno

Local

MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Toekomsrus residents block roads with tyres, rocks in service delivery protest

10 August 2023 11:54 AM

Search continues for teen swept off rocks at Llandudno

10 August 2023 11:48 AM

Krugersdorp gang rape: Residents say nothing's since been done to keep them safe

10 August 2023 11:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA