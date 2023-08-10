AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence
John Perlman interviews Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum.
AfriForum is calling on the government to scrap South Africa’s five-year driver’s licence validity on the basis of it being unconstitutional.
The organisation proposes an extension to eight or 10 years.
Van Zyl says that inconsistencies and grey areas in the National Roads Traffic Act make the premise of a five-year renewal period unconstitutional.
For example, the Act does not explicitly state that motorists need to apply for new licence cards upon expiry.
Because of this, many South African motorists are issued fines and face legal implications, he adds.
Not only will the extension positively impact motorists, but it will ease some of the pressures on the country's already-compromised system.
There's actually no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences within the Act itself.Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content – AfriForum
This article first appeared on 702 : AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence
Source : Supplied.
