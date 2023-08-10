Taxi strike impacts Cape Town tourism: Top tourist hotspot now a 'no go' area
Bongani Bingwa is joined by Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism to discuss the impact of the city's taxi strike on local tourism.
Is it safe for tourists to travel to Cape Town, headlined the British tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail this week.
The article, explaining the current taxi strike affecting the Mother City, included advice from the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to those planning to head to Cape Town to delay.
The strike continues for an eighth consecutive day today, with Taxi council Santaco said that it would be launching an urgent court interdict to have their impounded vehicles released.
Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism admits the impact on local tourism cannot be underestimated:
We go from being the number one destination in the world...by the UK Telegraph two weeks ago, to seeing these travel alerts going out thick and fast.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
We've seen, since Thursday, that so many employees in the hospitality sector weren't able to come to work, which meant reduced services, some closure of restaurants...Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
We are seeing and hearing of cancellations, not just of accomodations, but of conferences, which is even more alarming.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
The impact of tourism in the short term might not be significant, but in the long term, the brand. the jobs...[this] needs to be resolved quickly.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
All the gains we had after tourism are being reversed.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
RELATED:Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
This article first appeared on 702 : Taxi strike impacts Cape Town tourism: Top tourist hotspot now a 'no go' area
Source : Cindy Archillies
More from Local
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'
The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence
There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum.Read More
Search continues for teen swept off rocks at Llandudno
Rescue teams were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon following reports of the missing 17-year-old, however, despite an extensive sea, air, and shoreline search, there was no sign of him.Read More
'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City
The West Rand municipality is a former mining town besieged by issues of illegal mining in its abandoned mines by zama zamas, endangering the lives of residents, its businesses, and its infrastructure.Read More
Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'
The taxi strike continues for the eighth consecutive day.Read More
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with the recent impounding of minibuses by the City of Cape Town.Read More
Companies being urged to do more about GBVF in the workplace
Employers are being called on to address the issue of Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the world of work.Read More
CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will not head back to the negotiating table with Santaco as long as violence persists.Read More
WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment
Santaco said there's no decision yet on whether taxis will resume operations on Thursday.Read More