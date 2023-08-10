[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed
Gaming YouTuber and television personality Sibu Mpanza is calling on South Africans for any assistance to help get his late mother home for her funeral and burial.
In his viral video, Mpanza opens up about his mother’s passing, sending out a plea for any donations.
Last week, IOL reported the death of a grandmother who was shot and killed in Philippi East, Cape Town.
She was driving her grandchildren to school in the morning when an unknown suspect fired five shots, three of which struck the grandmother.
In the video, Mpanza reveals that the grandmother in question was his mother.
“Essentially, my mother was murdered,” Mpanza says.
The YouTuber shared his story with the main objective of bringing his mother home from Cape Town to Mpumalanga.
He says that while his mother tried to prepare the family for a ‘worst-case scenario’ for when she passed, she wasn’t able to do so during the pandemic.
“Which is why I am here, humbly asking for your help. If you have watched any of my videos, you know how much I loved my mother.
“She was everything to me and the reason why I had the confidence to leave my entire family and moved to Joburg to pursue my dreams,” he adds.
