What the hawk? Snake being chased by hawk attacks woman after falling from sky
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news. Skip to 3.06 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that Peggy Jones (64) from Texas was mowing her lawn a few weeks ago when a hawk who was carrying a wriggling snake dropped the serpent which fell onto her and wrapped itself around her arm.
A few seconds, the hawk flew down trying to pry the snake off her arm.
Gilchrist says the two animals battled it out with her in the crossfire. Jones arm ended up covered in blood and bruises and her forearm ripped up by the hawk's talons which was "probably the worst part of it."
Eventually the fighting hawk and snake cleared off before Peggy found herself in hospital for a check up - she is doing okay.
The story was covered by several global media houses who all paint Jones as "brave".
Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her family's six-acre property in Silsbee, Tex., on July 25 when a snake and a hawk descended on her at the same time. https://t.co/gXob9DDL6x' The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 8, 2023
What an example of the cycle of life.
