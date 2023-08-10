What the hawk? Snake being chased by hawk attacks woman after falling from sky





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news. Skip to 3.06 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that Peggy Jones (64) from Texas was mowing her lawn a few weeks ago when a hawk who was carrying a wriggling snake dropped the serpent which fell onto her and wrapped itself around her arm.

A few seconds, the hawk flew down trying to pry the snake off her arm.

Gilchrist says the two animals battled it out with her in the crossfire. Jones arm ended up covered in blood and bruises and her forearm ripped up by the hawk's talons which was "probably the worst part of it."

Eventually the fighting hawk and snake cleared off before Peggy found herself in hospital for a check up - she is doing okay.

The story was covered by several global media houses who all paint Jones as "brave".

✒️ ABD Teksas'ta Peggy Jones isimli kadın bir şahinin uçarken üstüne düşürdüğü yılan tarafından sokuldu.



Yılanı geri almak için dönen şahin de kadına saldırdı.



Talihsiz kadın böylece hem yılanın hem de şahinin saldırısına uğradı. pic.twitter.com/PQs1f3XDcx ' 23 DERECE (@yirmiucderece) August 9, 2023

Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her family's six-acre property in Silsbee, Tex., on July 25 when a snake and a hawk descended on her at the same time. https://t.co/gXob9DDL6x ' The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 8, 2023

What an example of the cycle of life.

