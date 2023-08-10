Search continues for teen swept off rocks at Llandudno
CAPE TOWN - The search continues for a teenager who got swept off rocks on the shoreline below the Llandudno Sandy Bay parking area.
Rescue teams were dispatched after on Wednesday afternoon following reports of the missing person.
However, despite an extensive sea, air, and shoreline search, there was no sign of the 17-year-old boy.
"It appears he had been in shallow surf on rocks on the shoreline with friends when reportedly a wave may have swept him off his feet and we believe he had attempted to swim with sea currents to escape the rocky shoreline," said the National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon.
An extensive search using a rescue drone, with a FLIR (Thermal Imaging Camera Technology), and shoreline patrols was continued into the night but there remains no sign of the missing teenager," he added.
It's believed the teen had been in shallow surf on rocks on the shoreline with friends when reportedly a wave may have swept him off his feet. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time.https://t.co/hdIUvBZWaM' National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) August 10, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Search continues for teen swept off rocks at Llandudno
