[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cycle to work? That's not an option for ALL Capetonians! Roland Postma of the Young Urbanists says cycling should not replace taxis or other forms of public transportation. 10 August 2023 2:04 PM
In (mate) or out? Zuma's fate is set to be decided Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to announce whether Zuma must return to prison. 10 August 2023 1:18 PM
'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life Gift of the Givers coordinator in the Eastern Cape Corene Conradie says the tragedy is not an isolated incident. 10 August 2023 11:34 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
View all Politics
AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum. 10 August 2023 10:06 AM
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with... 10 August 2023 6:45 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment Since the 70s hip-hop artists have used Afrofuturism to inform their lyrics and their look. 10 August 2023 3:27 PM
Misinformation vs Disinformation: Why language around elections matters [LISTEN] Media plays an important role in sharing information, but here's why spreading false information is dangerous. 10 August 2023 3:16 PM
Retirement vs Life Annuity: What's the difference? Planning for the future? Financial planner and advisor, Marius Fenwick explains the difference. 10 August 2023 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties' The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81. 10 August 2023 12:00 PM
Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14 The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old. 10 August 2023 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school. 10 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'

10 August 2023 12:00 PM
by Amy Fraser

The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 11:09).

Sixto Rodriguez, musician and subject of the documentary 'Searching for Sugar Man', has died at 81-years-old.

According to reports, Rodriguez died in Detroit following a short illness.

Friedman reflects on her fond memories of Sixto Rodriguez and the role that him and his music played in her life.

She adds that through her past investigative work, she was able to build a relationship with Rodriguez's daughter, who was touring alongside her dad.

Sixto Rodriguez Live in Zürich / wikimedia commons: B0rder
Sixto Rodriguez Live in Zürich / wikimedia commons: B0rder

RELATED: 'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

RELATED: 'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez

Fans all across the world have expressed their love of Rodriguez and their sadness regarding his passing.

Rodriguez was a kind of a soundtrack of my early twenties.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

He was such a cool person.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




10 August 2023 12:00 PM
by Amy Fraser

More from Entertainment

Teenage internet rapper, Claire ‘Lil Tay’ Hope. Photo: Instagram/liltay

Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14

10 August 2023 9:55 AM

The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTuber and TV personality, Sibu Mpanza. Photo: YouTube/MoreMpanza (screenshot)

[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed

10 August 2023 9:33 AM

Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Luke Winterton

'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez

10 August 2023 8:58 AM

Musician Ronan Skillen recalls his experience performing with the late legend, Sixto Rodriguez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spanish actor, Antonio Banderas. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Schilling

Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films

10 August 2023 8:30 AM

Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rob DiCaterino from Clifton, NJ, USA

'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

10 August 2023 7:13 AM

The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award

9 August 2023 12:01 PM

South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her longevity in the music industry, and the celebration of women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

7 August 2023 3:58 PM

The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube video posted by WCVB Channel 5 Boston

[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet

7 August 2023 10:21 AM

Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons Duncan.Hull

Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)

7 August 2023 9:11 AM

Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actor, Charlize Theron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 48th birthday, Charlize Theron! We look back at her 18 best films...

7 August 2023 8:58 AM

From The Italian Job to Mad Max, let's look back at some of Charlize Theron's best films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law

Opinion

Ex alcoholic turned SA's best young sommelier Luvo Ntezo educates with sobriety

Lifestyle

'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life

Local

EWN Highlights

No activity outside Zuma's Nkandla home as DCS set to announce on prison return

10 August 2023 5:50 PM

Senzo Meyiwa’s friend rubbishes Khumalo's statement about night of murder

10 August 2023 5:37 PM

Delft mass shooting claims 3 lives, leaves 2 people wounded

10 August 2023 5:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA