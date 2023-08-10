[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 11:09).

Sixto Rodriguez, musician and subject of the documentary 'Searching for Sugar Man', has died at 81-years-old.

According to reports, Rodriguez died in Detroit following a short illness.

Friedman reflects on her fond memories of Sixto Rodriguez and the role that him and his music played in her life.

She adds that through her past investigative work, she was able to build a relationship with Rodriguez's daughter, who was touring alongside her dad.

Sixto Rodriguez Live in Zürich / wikimedia commons: B0rder

Fans all across the world have expressed their love of Rodriguez and their sadness regarding his passing.

Rest In Peace Sixto Rodriguez, a singular talent with an amazing story.



“I was ready for the world. I don’t think the world was ready for me.” pic.twitter.com/WKyoyKT00Q ' Jesse Behr (@Jesse_Behr) August 9, 2023

RIP Sixto Rodriguez. Very sad news that his extraordinary life has come to an end. Here's a bit of Sugar Man filmed for KEXP in Seattle in 2009. The full song is at https://t.co/gtQqRl0VoM pic.twitter.com/DvHMjs08CO ' Birmingham 81 (@Birmingham_81) August 9, 2023

RIP Sixto Rodriguez aka Sugar Man 🙏🏼❤️



A legend with the most amazing life story. In the US he lived in relative obscurity, but was hugely popular in here South Africa without him ever knowing until much later on.



We will never witness a story like his in our lifetime again. pic.twitter.com/Q8QO8wcdKY ' The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) August 9, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Sixto Rodriguez. He toured with us in 2015, and he was a very talented and nice man. Love & Mercy to Sixto’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Wcd8KxN8oH ' Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 9, 2023

Rodriguez was a kind of a soundtrack of my early twenties. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

He was such a cool person. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

