Study shows vaping helps more than 50% of tobacco smokers quit
Clarence Ford interviews Kurt Yeo, Co-founder of Vaping Saved My Life (VSML).
Vaping Saved My Life (VSML), conducted a 12-week trial with 36 smokers, who were initially supplied with vaping devices and refills, as well as mentorship and support, in their efforts to reduce their smoking or give up entirely.
The experiment aimed at suggesting that vaping plays a vital role in helping a smoker quit or reduce their smoking.
By the end of the 12 weeks, 58% of participants quit smoking tobacco entirely, while 79% of those who didn't quit reported a decrease in their consumption.
While Yeo doesn't condone smoking of any sort, including vape, he says that for people that are dependent on nicotine, vapes are incredibly useful in easing them off of cigarettes.
In fact, he describes vapes as a "life-life" for nicotine smokers.
Yeo says that education around smoking cigarettes and vapes are important in promoting reliable and factual information that could potentially save a life.
I will never advocate smoking or vaping for anybody that is not nicotine dependent.Kurt Yeo, Co-founder – Vaping Saved My Life
Source : Pixabay: lindsayfox
