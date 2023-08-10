Cycle to work? That's not an option for ALL Capetonians!





Clarence Ford speaks to Roland Potsma, MD of the Active Mobility Forum, about the current taxi strike in Cape Town.

Image: Pedal Power Association

With Cape Town continuing to experience the impact of the city's ongoing taxi strike, there have been a number of conversations brewing on social media considering alternative options when it comes to how we can get around.

One of the suggestions has been that more of us to use pedal power , but responses like the one below say that cycling simply is not practical for many Capetonians.

"We need to stop talking about bicycle lanes as if that will solve everything. I can't imagine cycling from Mitchell’s Plain to the CBD via hospital band. Imagine! It's not safe and not viable. If we lived in a country where everyone had an equal start with proper housing and proper infrastructure then yes, bike lanes would work,” lamented one Twitter user.

Roland Postma from the Young Urbanists and who runs the Active Mobility Forum says cycling should not replace taxis or other public transportation, but complement it instead:

The reality is that taxis are the backbone of our city. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

We need to have all theses systems [taxis, bikes, buses] compliment each other. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

At the moment they are not gelling together...we need a multi-modal transportation system. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

Potsma says ultimately taxis need to have there own lanes , but first, what's urgently needed is regulation of the taxi industry:

There needs to be regulation so that government, and the taxi industry can coordinate. There needs to be regulation before we can allocate proper land use and spaces for taxis. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

Want to hear more about land use and transport in Cape Town? Click above to listen to the full podcast of this interview from Views and News with Clarence Ford.

RELATED: Mobility forum says 'NO!' to Mitchells Plain cycle lanes