'Kiernan came to me in a dream and told me to watch the video of him being shot'





Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined in studio by inspirational speaker and influencer Lynn Forbes, mother of later rapper, AKA.

This week marks six months since Kiernan Forbes, known to his legions of fans as rapper AKA, was shot and killed in Durban.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Forbes' mother, inspirational speaker Lynn Forbes, says while other people may miss his music, for her, it's the phone no longer ringing that is the hardest thing to deal with right now.

"It's so hard that the phone has gone quiet," says Forbes, "that is what I'm struggling with."

"He would pick up the phone and say, 'Mom, I love you, you wanna go for dinner?'"

To date, AKA's killers remain at large, but Forbes says her grieving process is not reliant upon them being bought to justice.

I've had closure, because I saw my son die in a video. Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

Closure for me was accepting. Accepting for me IS the closure. Accepting that he's gone brings the closure. Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

JusticeforAKA regularly trends on social media, but it's not something Lynn Forbes, subscribes to.

I am not going to march anywhere, I am not an activist, I am Kiernan's mom, she says.

Moreover, "Kiernan hated hashtags" she chuckles.

Within hours of his murder, CCTV footage of the killing began circulating on social media.

For months Forbes avoided watching it, but after a recent dream she says, "He came to me."

He came, like, two weeks ago and it was beautiful. He was beautiful. I know it was a dream but it felt like a visit. Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

He said, 'Mom this video of me being shot is controlling you.' He said to me, 'Watch the video. You've got this! It's not as bad as you think it is.' Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

I wake up [from the dream] I go onto Twitter and I find the video and I watched it. It wasn't easy, it was terrible. But I know my son never suffered. It was instant. Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

You're not going to watch it again though are you, asks Makwala King?

I watch it all the time now, replies Forbes.

I don't watch it obsessively... I think I'm looking for signs of suffering, and that didn't happen and that brings me peace. Lynn Forbes, Inspirational Speaker

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes’ family will briefed the country on the details of the rappers memorial and funeral service on 14 February 2023. Picture: @ewnreporter / Twitter

So what's next for Lynn Forbes?

Well, in addition to continuing her wellness workshops with friend and life coach Khadjiah Mia, she's also just launched the first series of a new podcast called Outspoken Owls.

Launched in collaboration with Katie Mohamed, the podcast is aimed at “reframing the narrative of what it means to be a middle-aged woman."

Check out a trailer for the podcast below:

Click the link above to listen to the full interview with Lynn Forbes on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King.