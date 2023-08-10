Misinformation vs Disinformation: Why language around elections matters
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Thandi Smith, Head of Programmes at Media Monitoring Africa and Robyn Porteous, Writer and Researcher.
Social media – it's how we stay connected to our friends and family but equally to the news and what's happening around the world.
Media plays a vital role in educating, informing and entertaining society.
Additionally, it plays an important role in shaping public awareness and public opinion, but what happens when misinformation is spread, especially when it's related to important matters, such as the election?
Smith begins by breaking down the difference between misinformation and disinformation:
- Disinformation: This is the spreading of false information with the intention to cause harm or a negative impact on society
- Misinformation: This is the spreading of false information under the impression that it's truthful
She adds that they often stray away from using the term 'fake news', as it creates mistrust in the media.
In relation to an election, spreading disinformation impacts the credibility of the election, says Smith.
We don't like using the term 'fake news'. If it's news it can't be fake.Thandi Smith, Head of Programmes – Media Monitoring Africa
Porteous adds that following the Covid-19 pandemic and all of the corruption that followed, she says that especially leading up to the election, disinformation has been making its rounds on social media and amongst political leaders.
In the context of an election, sharing numbers or statistics is an easy tool to not only instill fear in society, but to disinform society, says Smith.
Often the best pieces of disinformation are around a kernel of truth.Robyn Porteous, Writer and Researcher
It's harder to question statistics and numbers.Thandi Smith, Head of Programmes – Media Monitoring Africa
This article first appeared on 702 : Misinformation vs Disinformation: Why language around elections matters
Source : Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing
