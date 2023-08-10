



Mandy Wiener speaks with Naledi Shange, investigative journalist and author. (Skip to 36:10)

Rosemary Ndlovu rose to infamy after it was discovered that she orchestrated the murders of several family members and her partner for insurance money.

She was sentenced to six concurrent life sentences for six murders, as well as additional time for fraud, attempted murder and incitement to commit murder.

Shange’s book looks into Ndlovu’s past and childhood and tries to unpack what led her to commit these horrific crimes.

Through her investigation she was told by one of Rosemary’s family members that she was cursed when she was young.

A curse that perhaps she does not even know about. Naledi Shange, Investigative Journalist/Author

My book, 'Killer Cop - The Rosemary Ndlovu Story' based on the life and crimes of #RosemaryNdlovu is coming out in four weeks. We're hosting the launch on Aug 3 - Exclusive Books in Rosebank.

Looking forward to mingling with you there!#RosemarysHitlist pic.twitter.com/fN83OjkkOR ' Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) July 1, 2023

She spoke to a number of family members of Ndlovu to hear their account of the person they knew, and how the reacted to the trial.

She was able to manipulate the system because she was a police officer. Naledi Shange, Investigative Journalist/Author

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu story' Was it greed, a curse or something more?