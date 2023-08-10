Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Hewlett, CEO of Sealand Gear.
Local outdoor gear company Sealand is making a success of creating unique bags through a process of upcycling, recycling and ecocycling.
The "throwaway" materials employed include sail cloth made for yachts, and poly twill which is used for in-store advertising banners.
At the same time Sea Land is reducing the amount of waste landing up in landfills.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Adrian Hewlett, the CEO of the Cape Town-based outfit.
The context to the Sealand brand is that we take waste material and repurpose that into a high-value product that stands the test of time, looks incredible and competes with what some would perceive to be a brand-new product.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
The yacht sail Sealand uses for its variety of bags is either B-grade (rejected because of quality defects), or used and "straight off the boat".
B-grade yacht sail... won't stand the test of time in a 40 knot wind, however its an incredibly durable product which is very good for a bag and the bag won't tear. We're taking a piece of material that ordinarily would have been rejected and thrown in a bin, and turning it into something of great value.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
The 'salty seadog' straight off the boat material still has the original stitch lines and numbers, and probably salt, that goes into the making of the bag.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
You'll find one customer who says 'I love yacht sail but I want the clean, white one' and it's sustainable because its B-grade and the other one who goes 'I want to know that that thing's been out past Cape Point and seen a few storms in its time' and so we sell both.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
Sealand also uses econyl for the outers of its bags - a regenerated nylon made from waste such as fishing nets.
Then there is poly twill which is used for the bags' linings.
This material often has its first life in those big advertising banners we see in stores, and Sealand has entered a unique partnership with Mr Price to repurpose this retailer's discarded banners.
Poly twill is a thin but highly durable material which can be swopped out on a quarterly basis and allow the shop to have a refresh... The downside is that this very strong material has to be thrown away, and we're talking tons and tons and tons.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
We've developed a relationship in this instance with the Mr Price group which allows us to fit into their reverse logistics framework to divert that from landfill and to come to Sealand. This year alone we hope to upcycle over 35 tons of this poly twill material into our bags.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
Also slotting into this partnership are the larger-scale printer who works on the Mr Price banners, and a big logistics company who's "come to the party" to get the discarded banners to Sealand.
It's a fantastic partnership between the printer, the retailer and the logistics business and then Sealand turning waste into a valuable product. And to their credit, none of them are out there shouting about it and claiming it - they're doing it because they believe it's the right thing to do...Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
It's an incredible circle... This is probably the first time I've spoken to anyone outside our business and our partners' business about it, but I get goosebumps to be honest because for me its the purest form of sustainability and really closing the loop.Adrian Hewlett, CEO - Sealand Gear
Sealand is also making a range of drawstring bags which will feed back into the Mr Price Foundation to be given to schoolkids, Hewlett adds.
Click here to find out more about Sealand Gear and its products.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SealandGear/photos/pb.100063789379813.-2207520000./1842385119444044/?type=3
