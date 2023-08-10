A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ash Müller, director and principal commercial property broker at Ask Ash.
The landlord of Cape Town's Parow Centre has reportedly defaulted on payments to Investec.
Thewell-established 86 000m2 shopping centre has more than 150 tenants, including big retailers like Woolworths, Checkers and Foschini.
Cession agreements have been put in place and, going forward, tenants have been instructed to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account a property specialist posted on Twitter.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Ash Müller, director and principal commercial property broker at Ask Ash.
‼️BREAKING NEWS: ENS law firm has sent out letters to the tenants of the 86 000m2 Parow Shopping Centre in #CapeTown saying that their Landlord is in default with Investec. Cession agreements have been put in place and going forward, Tenants have been instructed to not make… pic.twitter.com/Pt5LZOFdAj' Ash Müller (@askashbroker) August 10, 2023
Is the action taken in this case unusual? asks Whitfield.
Müller responds that in the current market with its high interest rates she'd say it's not unusual that landlords would find themselves under a lot of pressure.
It's not unusual that a number of landlords are sitting in a pressure cooker, because their loan to value ratios are disproportionate.Ash Müller, Director and Principal Commercial Property Broker - Ask Ash
Commenting on the general state of the commercial property sector she remarks that being a landlord is not the fantastic investment it was 20 years ago.
Along with the unrelenting interest rate hiking cycle, she cites loadshedding and the exorbitant amounts landlords need to spend on diesel for their generators.
Another factor is high rates and taxes which she notes have increased by more than inflation across South Africa.
A large portion of those are going to municipality budgets, and that's coming from a minority of landlords... So it's not a healthy state for these municipalities to be so reliant on these landlords, it's just not sustainable.Ash Müller, Director and Principal Commercial Property Broker - Ask Ash
On top of all of that you have the taxi strike (in the Western Cape) and crime and other issues that South Africa faces. One of my landlords the other day had his generator stolen from his property and the generator weighs about two tons... So there are a number of issues affecting landlords every single day and I'm not sure how much more they can take.Ash Müller, Director and Principal Commercial Property Broker - Ask Ash
