'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to columnist and former Business Day editor Peter Bruce.
"The Eastern Cape is not SA’s most violent province, but it is without question the most derelict — and poor Bongeka Buso died of neglect."
That's Peter Bruce writing in his column for Business Day after the tragic story broke of a woman who killed her three children and then herself out of pure desperation at her circumstances.
RELATED: 'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life
The bodies were discovered by a debt collector who had arrived at the house for payment.
Buso was just 38 years old.
We have no idea of the true desperation of poor people in SA. It is our great good fortune that for the most part they are God-fearing and conservative. Their outright betrayal by the ANC, whose leaders stuff their pockets at literally every opportunity, borders on the criminal. And still they take it.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
Talking to Bruce Whitfield, Bruce likens the rural Transkei - and rural South Africa in general- to outer space.
There are a lot of desperate lives being led where we can't see them, he says, and no-one can hear you scream.
Nobody helps these people, no-one's interested, they are the wards of traditional leaders and the government really doesn't care.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
Buso would have been eight years old at the dawn of democracy in 1994, just a child... and she would have hoped for better I suppose, or her parents would have hoped for better for her...Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
Government knows about the widespread poverty and starvation in the country Whitfield comments, but yet there seems to be no evidence of proactive measures to address the pertinent issues.
There might be projects but they don't work, they expect people to come and ask for help instead of going to find people and offering help and then doing it in a sustained way.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
Part of the problem is budget cuts, and another is rising prices. It costs a lot more to buy a broiler chicken in the middle of Transkei than in the middle of Joburg and that's because... you've got to go over some of the worst roads in the world and the price of that on your transport has got to be paid for and its paid for by people like this woman.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
The two things that could fix the problem are one, people doing their jobs properly and two, getting more investment into the country so that the resulting growth trickles back, Bruce says.
He suspects there's a "wall of money" waiting to come into the country which won't come until the government starts making policy that attracts it.
The policies that are in place and I'm talking about BEE particularly, and localisation... those are actually designed to keep people out of South Africa and not draw them in.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
The most frustrating part of this is that it's about choices and we keep making the wrong ones... We seem to keep pushing investment away, almost deliberately it sometimes feels...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Until the government finds the courage to just go for growth and smash everything that gets in its way, then this kind of thing will continue... There's no way that a woman like this with kids can get out of the trough she's in, and there are millions of people in the same position on the outskirts of cities and behind the hills and the mountains all over the country.Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor
Scroll up to listen to this sobering conversation
More from Business
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain
Tenants of the 86 000m2 Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account.Read More
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials
Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts.Read More
Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet'
The proposed merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv now goes to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked by the Competition Commission this week.Read More
AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence
There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum.Read More
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with the recent impounding of minibuses by the City of Cape Town.Read More
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem
Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.Read More
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert
Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"
Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'
The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem
Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.Read More
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.Read More
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'
The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.Read More
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia
But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.Read More
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments
This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.Read More
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions
Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments taking place in Cape Town.Read More
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action
EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.Read More