[WATCH] Taxi strike: 'People don't know what will happen if they go outside'

It has been a week since Santaco launched a stayaway over the impounding of minibus taxis in Cape Town.

Since then, roads have been blocked, vehicles torched, people missing and there are even reports of up to five deaths as a result.

Jack from Langa says that this ongoing strike is not acceptable, even if some of the reasons are valid.

They should be thinking of us, because we are suffering. Jack, Langa Resident

He adds that this no longer just about taxis as there is looting and disruptions of other people’s lives.

Jack says that people are not going to work as they are too scared.

It is quiet outside… I think people are really traumatised and afraid. They are not sure what will happen should they go outside or find an alternative way to go to work. Jack, Langa Resident

Angus Mckenzie, a councilor of ward 50 Bonteheuwel, says that Langa has essentially become a no-go zone because of strikes but there has been high police visibility which has helped.

