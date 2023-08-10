



Uveka Rangappa speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (Skip to 18:22).

Sometimes when checking out a company’s reviews on something like HelloPeter you will see a fairly positive rating, often above four stars.

However, on closer inspection there are a handful of bad review and tonnes of glowing five-star reviews.

Knowler says that for her this always a red flag, and it should be for others.

You think, can this really be the same company? Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Unfortunately, companies are able to post fake glowing review which shift their overall score.

While companies are able to do this, HelloPeter will investigate suspicious reviews if they are reported, and will remove any that seem to be fake.

Knowler says that when there are odd reviews like this HelloPeter will email the reviewers to verify their reviews and if there is no response the review will be removed.

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

They want people to prove that they did in fact do business with this company and when they get no responses, they assume the worst. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

It helps all of us if we police it for them. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How to check if a company has fake reviews... and what to do next