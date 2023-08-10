Streaming issues? Report here
Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen

10 August 2023 5:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Womens month
Brutal Fruit
Shebeens

As we celebrate women’s month Brutal Fruit has launched a pop-up SheBeen, a shebeen for women.

John Perlman speaks with Akona Dungane, Project Lead

The sad truth in South Africa, and other parts of the world, is that many women do not feel safe going out and night and fear harassment or worse.

In response to this Brutal Fruit created a SheBeen, which is a safe space for only women to enjoy a night out with girlfriends.

The SheBeen aims to embody the brand proposition of ‘You Belong’ and has created a feminine haven where women can exist safely and freely in the way they want.

It is essentially a tangible manifestation of women’s desires.

Akona Dungane, Project Lead

Dugane says they saw so many women online calling for a space just for women where they can dress, act, and express themselves as they want in comradery with other women.

It is our way giving women what they desire, of saying let’s have fun and celebrate us as women during women’s month.

Akona Dungane, Project Lead

She adds that for so many women there is a different level of comfort that comes from specifically being around only women and it gives them an opportunity to celebrate being who they are together.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen




