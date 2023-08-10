



John Perlman speaks with Akona Dungane, Project Lead

The sad truth in South Africa, and other parts of the world, is that many women do not feel safe going out and night and fear harassment or worse.

In response to this Brutal Fruit created a SheBeen, which is a safe space for only women to enjoy a night out with girlfriends.

The SheBeen aims to embody the brand proposition of ‘You Belong’ and has created a feminine haven where women can exist safely and freely in the way they want.

Our guests have arrived, and they’re dressed to the nines to be a part of the launch of #SheBeen by Brutal Fruit Spritzer. Let the #WomensDay celebrations begin! #BrutalFruitSheBeen 🥂 pic.twitter.com/GPptaN9Ya1 ' Brutal Fruit (@brutalfruitsa) August 9, 2023

It is essentially a tangible manifestation of women’s desires. Akona Dungane, Project Lead

Dugane says they saw so many women online calling for a space just for women where they can dress, act, and express themselves as they want in comradery with other women.

It is our way giving women what they desire, of saying let’s have fun and celebrate us as women during women’s month. Akona Dungane, Project Lead

When Lebo Mashile performed our SheBeen Manifesto, she left the room in awe. May you carry these empowering words with you everywhere you go! #BrutalFruitSheBeen #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/hhctxfcdih ' Brutal Fruit (@brutalfruitsa) August 9, 2023

She adds that for so many women there is a different level of comfort that comes from specifically being around only women and it gives them an opportunity to celebrate being who they are together.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen