Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail
CAPE TOWN - An announcement on whether former President Jacob Zuma should return to jail is imminent.
The acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he's made his decision, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to convey on Friday morning.
It follows a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma should complete his 15-month sentence handed to him for refusing to give evidence at the state capture inquiry.
In 2021, Zuma's incarceration at the Estcourt Correctional Centre sparked riots in KwaZulu-Natal.
The former president only served two months of his sentence before former Correctional Services boss, Arthur Fraser, set him free on medical parole.
Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application to appeal the SCA's ruling that Zuma should complete his term.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail
More from Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'
Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release.Read More
Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'
After an eight-day strike, the taxi industry reached an agreement with the City of Cape Town.Read More
Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail
Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola outlined this decision to members of the media in Hatfield, Pretoria on Friday morning.Read More
CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike
Taxis are back on the roads on Friday morning after a week-long strike by the taxi industry.Read More
Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway
On Thursday, Santaco met with local government authorities to find solutions aimed at putting an end to the stayaway.Read More
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain
Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account.Read More
Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet'
The proposed merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv now goes to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked by the Competition Commission this week.Read More
'Kiernan came to me in a dream and told me to watch the video of him being shot'
Six months since he was murdered on a street in Durban, AKA's mom says she finds comfort watching the video of the shooting.Read More
[WATCH] Taxi strike: 'People don't know what will happen if they go outside'
Cape Town has been racked with chaos due to the ongoing taxi strike, and residents don't know what will happen next.Read More