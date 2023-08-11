Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!
Hip-hop was founded in New York on a night when Cindy Campbell had a party to raise money for some clothes.
At the party, Cindy's brother, DJ Kool Herc, spun some records and "did something different" to his spinning - he created a break in the song and looped it - this is now a signature sound attributed to hip-hop.
Today, hip-hop is one of the most popular genres of music of all time with many subgenres but it's more than just music, it's a culture.
These are some of the best hip-hop songs listed by Music Grotto (out of a plethora of options).
RELATED: HIP HOP TURNS 50! 'EVERY ELEMENT OF HIP HOP CAN BE LINKED TO SA' - EMILE YX?
Lose yourself - Eminem
Ms Jackson - Outcast
Dear Mama - 2Pac
Lost ones - Lauryn Hill
Juicy – Notorious B.I.G.
California Love – 2Pac And Dr. Dre
99 Problems – Jay Z
Jesus Walks – Kanye West
In Da Club – 50 Cent
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Starships – Nicki Minaj
Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
In My Feelings – Drake
Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
It was a good day – Ice Cube
N.Y. State Of Mind – Nas
Hypnotize – Notorious B.I.G
C.R.E.A.M – Wu-Tang Clan
Nuthin’ But A G Thang – Dr. Dre Ft. Snoop Dogg
Empire State Of Mind – Jay Z Ft. Alicia Keys
It Takes Two – Rob Base And DJ E-Z Rock
Rock The Bells – LL Cool J
Paul Revere – Beastie Boys
Big Pimpin' – Jay-Z Ft. UGK
F*Ck Tha Police – N.W.A
Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A
The Message – Grandmaster Flash &amp;amp; The Furious Five
Southern Hospitality – Ludacris Ft. Pharrell
God’s Plan – Drake
U.N.I.T.Y. – Queen Latifah
Grindin' – Clipse
Touch the sky – Kanye West Ft. Lupe Fiasco
My name is – Eminem
A Milli – Lil Wayne
Alright – Kendrick Lamar
Sock It 2 Me – Missy Elliott Ft. Da Brat
Of course, we wish we can add all the hip-hop songs ever made to this list but then we'll be here all day!
Thanks for the music, the culture and the G.O.A.T.S that comes from this epic genre.
RELATED: HOW HIP-HOP USES AFROFUTURISM TO TAKE LISTENERS ON JOURNEYS OF EMPOWERMENT
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!
Source : kobby_dagan. https://www.123rf.com/photo_46769809_las-vegas-sep-26-rapper-snoop-dogg-performs-onstage-during-day-2-of-the-2015-life-is-beautiful-festi.html?vti=lwh77np1jf3zvyl01p-1-10
More from Entertainment
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked
Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'
The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81.Read More
Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14
The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old.Read More
[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed
Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school.Read More
'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez
Musician Ronan Skillen recalls his experience performing with the late legend, Sixto Rodriguez.Read More
Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films
Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films.Read More
'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81
The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August).Read More
'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award
South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her longevity in the music industry, and the celebration of women.Read More
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’
The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go.Read More