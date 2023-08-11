Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'





Lester Kiewit interviews Mandla Hermanus, Santaco Western Cape Chairperson.

On Thursday evening, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town finally reached an agreement which resulted in the strike being called off with immediate effect.

The strike saw the city come to a standstill as the taxi industry rioted against the City's vehicle impoundments.

Five people died while buses, trucks, private vehicles and facilities were torched and damaged.

Hermanus says that the taxi industry and the City have come to an agreement on what makes a vehicle eligible for impoundment.

This includes:

If a car isn't roadworthy

If the driver of the vehicle doesn't have a licence

If the vehicle is operating without a licence

He adds that, within the next fourteen days, relevant parties identify what is considered to be a "serious infringement" that could lead to an impoundment.

Hermanus makes it clear that the industry never called for the removal of impoundments as a whole, but impoundments that aren't warranted.

We just felt that everything now was resulting in an impoundment, even if the offence is not as serious as to warrant such drastic action. Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – Santaco Western Cape

With regard to the violence and lives lost from the strike, Hermanus says that it was never the intention.

He says the government needs to recognise the role that the taxi industry plays in the country as an essential service.

It should never come to a point where the minibus taxi industry has to embark on a stay-away. Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – Santaco Western Cape

We never made a call to incite violence. We never called for a shutdown or anything like that. Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – Santaco Western Cape

