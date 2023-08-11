Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent' After an eight-day strike, the taxi industry reached an agreement with the City of Cape Town. 11 August 2023 9:13 AM
Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola outlined this decision to members of the media in Hatfield, Pretoria on Friday mornin... 11 August 2023 8:03 AM
CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike Taxis are back on the roads on Friday morning after a week-long strike by the taxi industry. 11 August 2023 6:44 AM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts. 10 August 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts. 10 August 2023 7:45 PM
Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen As we celebrate women’s month Brutal Fruit has launched a pop-up SheBeen, a shebeen for women. 10 August 2023 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] How to check if a company has fake reviews... and what to do next If you see a company with a handful of bad reviews and a flood of excellent ones, you might need to look deeper. 10 August 2023 5:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ell... 11 August 2023 5:43 AM
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop! Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre. 11 August 2023 8:45 AM
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive. 11 August 2023 7:34 AM
[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties' The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81. 10 August 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'

11 August 2023 9:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Glynnis Breytenbach

Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release.

Lester Kiewit interviews Glynnis Breytenbach, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament.

The Department of Correctional Services has announced that former president Jacob Zuma has been granted a “special remissions” release.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months for refusing to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry.

He served just two months of the sentence before being released on medical parole.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

Breytenbach says that this ruling is a disgrace to South Africa's justice system, adding that if Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has any integrity, he would resign.

She argues that the decision was made simply to "accommodate" Zuma.

The ANC... just when you think they can go no lower, they surprise you and actually do.

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

They've made a mockery of the rule of law, they've made a mockery of the criminal justice system.

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

Ronald Lamola should be completely and utterly ashamed of himself.

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

It's a joke! It's an absolute joke! The insult to South Africans is absolutely gob-smacking.

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




11 August 2023 9:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Glynnis Breytenbach

More from Local

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'

11 August 2023 9:13 AM

After an eight-day strike, the taxi industry reached an agreement with the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

11 August 2023 8:03 AM

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola outlined this decision to members of the media in Hatfield, Pretoria on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty station deck in Cape Town as minibus taxi operators staged a stay away on 4 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike

11 August 2023 6:44 AM

Taxis are back on the roads on Friday morning after a week-long strike by the taxi industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail

11 August 2023 6:44 AM

The acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he's made his decision, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to convey on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Cape Town taxi rank in the CBD. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway

11 August 2023 5:55 AM

On Thursday, Santaco met with local government authorities to find solutions aimed at putting an end to the stayaway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain

10 August 2023 11:15 PM

Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© limbi007/123rf.com

Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet'

10 August 2023 7:42 PM

The proposed merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv now goes to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked by the Competition Commission this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kiernan came to me in a dream and told me to watch the video of him being shot'

10 August 2023 4:57 PM

Six months since he was murdered on a street in Durban, AKA's mom says she finds comfort watching the video of the shooting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[WATCH] Taxi strike: 'People don't know what will happen if they go outside'

10 August 2023 4:24 PM

Cape Town has been racked with chaos due to the ongoing taxi strike, and residents don't know what will happen next.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Pedal Power Association

Cycle to work? That's not an option for ALL Capetonians!

10 August 2023 2:04 PM

Roland Postma of the Young Urbanists says cycling should not replace taxis or other forms of public transportation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay

'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?'

10 August 2023 9:32 PM

'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Business Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'

10 August 2023 10:38 AM

The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior Prince of the Zulu Nation and former leader of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, commemorating King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, on September 24, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'

8 August 2023 7:48 AM

The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia

7 August 2023 10:49 AM

But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments

7 August 2023 8:09 AM

This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties

7 August 2023 7:16 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions

5 August 2023 8:41 AM

Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments taking place in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leaders Julius Malema addressed thousands of supporters at FNB stadium on 29 July as the party celebrated 10 years in existence. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Rejoice Ndlovu

428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action

3 August 2023 8:32 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

Local

Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway

Local

CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike

Local

EWN Highlights

Cabinet condemns Niger coup

11 August 2023 10:51 AM

Gauteng businesses & homes to have pre-paid electricity meters installed by Jan

11 August 2023 10:49 AM

Cape advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences

11 August 2023 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA