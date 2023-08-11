Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes Residents are planning a march to voice their anger. 15 August 2023 1:09 PM
Could SANTACO be forced to pay up following damage caused during taxi strike? Can legal action be taken against an organisation whose protest action results in damage, such as SANTACO during the taxi strike? 15 August 2023 12:47 PM
Open Secrets probe links SANDF to assassination of Hawks investigator Who are the skilled shooters who murdered a seasoned investigator in the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit? 15 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Local
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition? The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead. 15 August 2023 12:55 PM
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
View all Politics
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines. 15 August 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Plettenberg Bay’s Whale Heritage Site status a boost for tourism and wildlife Plettenberg Bay joined the list of three Whale Heritage Sites in South Africa, and seven worldwide. 15 August 2023 11:15 AM
‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA The 26-year-old was crowned the 65th annual Miss SA on 13 August. 15 August 2023 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking How do you instil discipline in your children? 15 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102 Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday. 15 August 2023 12:09 PM
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail

11 August 2023 9:38 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Department of Correctional Services
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola
Estcourt Correctional Centre
Makgothi Thobakgale

Former President Jacob Zuma has managed to avoid more jail time thanks to a special remission system that kicks in on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has managed to avoid more jail time thanks to a special remission system that kicked in on Friday.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola addressed members of the media outlining the decision on Friday morning, alongside acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.

In July, the Constitutional Court upheld a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma's medical parole release, just two months into his 15-month contempt sentence, was unlawful.

In terms of that ruling, Zuma did not finish serving his sentence and had to return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Thobakgale however announced on Friday morning that his sentence had been remitted.

According to the acting commissioner, Zuma reported to the Estcourt Correctional Centre at 6am on Friday morning for processing and was released just after 7am in terms of a special remission system that got underway on Friday.

This special remission system is apparently aimed at addressing overcrowding in the prisons and has been in the pipeline since April.

Asked why it’s starting on Friday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the recent fire at the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo, had exacerbated the already dire situation.

Some 9,000 inmates are apparently set to benefit from the special remission system.

Zuma appears to be the first.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail




11 August 2023 9:38 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Department of Correctional Services
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola
Estcourt Correctional Centre
Makgothi Thobakgale

More from Local

A view of Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za

Mossel Bay residents frustrated with tariff hikes

15 August 2023 1:09 PM

Residents are planning a march to voice their anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Could SANTACO be forced to pay up following damage caused during taxi strike?

15 August 2023 12:47 PM

Can legal action be taken against an organisation whose protest action results in damage, such as SANTACO during the taxi strike?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open Secrets probe links SANDF to assassination of Hawks investigator

15 August 2023 12:26 PM

Who are the skilled shooters who murdered a seasoned investigator in the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Makaziwe Mazaleni's Facebook page

Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry

15 August 2023 12:17 PM

30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a programme dominated by men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from TikTok video, posted by @queensebamakwabe

[WATCH] Dancing cop conducts traffic with vibes, bringing joy to Mzansi streets

15 August 2023 11:30 AM

A dancing traffic cop is going viral for bringing the moves and joy to people stuck in traffic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho

15 August 2023 10:48 AM

Lecturer Miengah Abrahams and team were in the region to look at a well-documented site, when they ended up on the wrong footpath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture taken from Robertson High School's website: https://hoerskoolrobertson.co.za/

A R170K trek to Swiss Championship for Robertson High School's tug-o-war team

15 August 2023 10:34 AM

It's a race against time as Robertson High needs R170K to get to the tug-o-war World Championships in Switzerland by 28 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wit Olszewski/123rf.com

Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil

15 August 2023 9:31 AM

In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith

15 August 2023 8:45 AM

This past weekend, a number of taxis were impounded after a deal was struck with the City of Cape Town and Santaco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed?

15 August 2023 8:04 AM

Back in 1936, Cape Town authorities decided that old cars are unsafe and that those over a certain age must be destroyed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi

Local Business

'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi

Politics

Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith

Local

EWN Highlights

Carmona's late stunner takes Spain into maiden Women's World Cup final

15 August 2023 2:31 PM

Suspect in deadly KZN mass shooting due in court

15 August 2023 1:53 PM

Babita Deokaran murder: Accused set to enter plea agreement

15 August 2023 1:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA