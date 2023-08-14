Vegan food, music, art, poetry... We visit 'The Commons' in Muizenberg
I recently unwound at Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg at the popular "The Commons".
Where and what:
Vegan Café, bar, live music venue and creative space that seeks to build socially and culturally within the community.
Address: Surfer's Corner, Beach Road, Muizenberg
Operation time: Tuesday – Sunday, 8 am –11 pm
My experience and more details about The Commons
Close your eyes and think about the sound of the waves crashing into the sand as you catch up with friends over a few drinks and delicious vegan food. As you unwind, the relaxing ambience is complemented by music in the background and the soft sound of chess pieces moving across boards...
The Commons is a collaborative place for all to visit, connect and enjoy art, music and community. Once you step through the entrance, you're welcomed by a colourful, bright mural. You’ll also spot a bookshelf filled with books and records, available to purchase, and art pieces placed along the window sills.
More than just your average restaurant/café, The Commons hosts various evening sessions throughout the week, ranging from live poetry to live music.
There is always something creative and fun happening at this buzzing community spot in Muizenberg. To stay up to date with the evening experiences, check out their social media platforms.
Listen to hear what Ute said on air about The Commons
