We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)
I recently treated myself to a R40 Bubble Waffle, a sweet spot inside Nuri location stores.
Where and what:
Dessert shop inside select Nuri stores in Cape Town.
Address: 8 Parliament St Cape Town; 98 Regent Road Seapoint; N1 City Value Centre
Operation time: Dependent on the store but open till late
My experience and more details about Bubble Waffle:
This is one of the few (if not only) stores that offer dessert items for under R50. It is home to the R40 Bubble Waffle slowly taking over social media. All for good reason.
This dessert shop is located inside select Nuri stores and their sweet treats are certainly delightful and will resolve your sweet tooth cravings. They serve milkshakes, ice cream in a cup or a cone and of course their signature Bubble Waffle.
If you aren’t looking for anything over the top; their ice cream cone is for you, but if you love toppings, sauce and all those wonderful things, then here’s the lowdown:
· Ice cream cup (choice of three toppings) – R20
· Milkshake (choice of two toppings) – R30
· Bubble waffle and ice cream (choice of three toppings and a sauce) – R40
Bubble Waffle social media handles: IG& FB
Check out these 3 spots too:
Enjoy sweet treats at Café Chiffon Experience bliss at Mochi Mochi Have fun at SUSU
Listen to hear what Ute said on air about Bubble Waffle
This article first appeared on KFM : We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)
