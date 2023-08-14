We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NPA taking disciplinary action against Cato Manor 'death squad' prosecutors [LISTEN] Johan Booysen breaks down what led up to the false prosecution of the Cato Manor 'death squad' and himself. 14 August 2023 10:18 AM
Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict The association's provincial treasurer, Ivan Waldeck, said that they would convene an urgent meeting on Monday and an urgent court... 14 August 2023 6:59 AM
Eskom implementing daytime power cuts due to generating unit breakdowns Eskom is expected to update its load shedding schedule later on Monday. 14 August 2023 6:17 AM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
Travellers can expect hike in flight ticket prices due to Niger airspace closure Flights in and out of the country are being affected since coup leaders declared Niger’s air space off limits. 14 August 2023 10:56 AM
South Africans to face slow internet until September (mostly in Netflix hours) Jan Vermeulen (Editor at MyBroadband) explains the repair of two underwater cables that snapped and how long the repair will take. 14 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
View all Business
Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent Pinpointing how much rent to charge tenants can be tricky. 14 August 2023 10:42 AM
We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet) Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store. 14 August 2023 8:13 AM
Vegan food, music, art, poetry... We visit 'The Commons' in Muizenberg Ute Hermanus hangs out at The Commons, a popular spot in Muizenberg. 14 August 2023 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind' 'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos. 12 August 2023 4:51 PM
'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of,... 12 August 2023 8:13 AM
View all Sport
Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible? Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram. 14 August 2023 9:45 AM
Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry! Catwoman turns 57 today - take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of her most iconic roles. 14 August 2023 8:30 AM
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars' Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio. 12 August 2023 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years The fires are being fueled by a bone-dry summer and powerful winds. 14 August 2023 8:25 AM
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)

14 August 2023 8:13 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Dessert
#WesternCape
affordable food
#travel
cape town lifestyle
affordable traveling
#capetown

Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store.

I recently treated myself to a R40 Bubble Waffle, a sweet spot inside Nuri location stores.

Where and what:

Dessert shop inside select Nuri stores in Cape Town.

Address: 8 Parliament St Cape Town; 98 Regent Road Seapoint; N1 City Value Centre

Operation time: Dependent on the store but open till late

My experience and more details about Bubble Waffle:

This is one of the few (if not only) stores that offer dessert items for under R50. It is home to the R40 Bubble Waffle slowly taking over social media. All for good reason.

This dessert shop is located inside select Nuri stores and their sweet treats are certainly delightful and will resolve your sweet tooth cravings. They serve milkshakes, ice cream in a cup or a cone and of course their signature Bubble Waffle.

If you aren’t looking for anything over the top; their ice cream cone is for you, but if you love toppings, sauce and all those wonderful things, then here’s the lowdown:

· Ice cream cup (choice of three toppings) – R20

· Milkshake (choice of two toppings) – R30

· Bubble waffle and ice cream (choice of three toppings and a sauce) – R40

Bubble Waffle social media handles: IG& FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES

Check out these 3 spots too:

Enjoy sweet treats at Café Chiffon Experience bliss at Mochi Mochi Have fun at SUSU

Listen to hear what Ute said on air about Bubble Waffle


This article first appeared on KFM : We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)




14 August 2023 8:13 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Dessert
#WesternCape
affordable food
#travel
cape town lifestyle
affordable traveling
#capetown

More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus

Vegan food, music, art, poetry... We visit 'The Commons' in Muizenberg

14 August 2023 7:52 AM

Ute Hermanus hangs out at The Commons, a popular spot in Muizenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive

5 May 2023 7:45 AM

Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town

4 May 2023 8:59 AM

Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Promenade Mondays with Ute Hermanus

Connect with fellow skaters at 'Promenade Mondays' for all things on wheels

20 January 2023 7:38 AM

Kfm presenter Ute Hermanus unlocks 'Promenade Mondays' and it's a total vibe for rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and skateboarders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall

6 October 2022 2:48 PM

Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lion's Head is becoming safer, with new ladders (and less congestion)

Lifestyle

Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict

Local

South Africans to face slow internet until September (mostly in Netflix hours)

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

WC authorities hope for speedy convictions in the murders of 2 LEAP officers

14 August 2023 12:21 PM

Tshwane's application to be exempt from paying wage hikes to be heard next week

14 August 2023 12:16 PM

Police investigating murder of Bonteheuwel woman

14 August 2023 12:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA