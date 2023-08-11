Musician Benjamin Jephta speaks about his album 'Born Coloured, Not Born Free'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Benjamin Jephta, bassist and jazz composer
Hailing from Mitchell’s Plain, Jephta launched his album “Born Coloured, Not Born Free,” on 28 July.
At the age of 30 he has made a name for himself as one on South Africa’s premier Jazz double and electric bass players.
He says he chose this title as the album tries to interrogate what it means to be coloured in South Africa.
Can we be coloured, which is something that was imposed on us by a colonial regime, and can we be born free?Benjamin Jephta, Bassist/Jazz Composer
Jephta says that while the album is shown through the lens of his experience as a coloured man in South Africa it can apply to many South Africans and re-examine how we look at ourselves.
He will be performing at the Artscape from 7-9 September with a number of other incredible local jazz musicians.
Listen to the interview above for more.
