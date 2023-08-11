Sex focus: Does aging affect intimacy?
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to medical doctor, Dr Heather Blaylock about a fulfilling sex life regardless of age.
One’s approach to sex is all about attitude, aging is inevitable so embrace those changes and adapt to them in a positive way.
Yes, there are physical changes that do take place as we age but they don’t all have to impact on your sexual activity and your relationships if you embrace those changes.Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor
Sexual drive all depends on the person, Blaylock says.
In women, post-menopause can bring about a sense of freedom from responsibilities/chores as the children might be grown up and the freedom from the risk of pregnancy, she adds
While men can maintain their sexual drive, they do experience erectile difficulties with age but modern medicine and therapies can help with those instances.
Our libido is mostly controlled by the hormone testosterone in both men and women and also the nature of the relationship. Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor
There is a misconception that people become asexual with age.
Baylock says studies have proven that people who have a lot of sex in their youth continue that drive as they age.
She has also found that people in new relationships, post-divorce or the loss of a partner, have a healthy and active sexual drive.
It is the quality of the relationship and what is important for them for intimacy.Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor
This article first appeared on 947 : Sex focus: Does aging affect intimacy?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119655923_close-up-of-passionate-young-asian-couple-having-on-bed-they-are-tired-of-sex-.html
