Snoring vs apnea: How to tell the difference
Pippa Hudson speaks with Dr Alison Bentley, Restonic Sleep Specialist
Snoring is caused by an obstruction to your breathing and Bentley says it is not actually normal.
This is not to say it is a medical condition, but just means that your breathing is not happening as it should.
For older men, it is often just because they put on some weight.Dr Alison Bentley, Restonic Sleep Specialist
When this becomes a problem is when the airway starts to close because of the obstruction, which is when it becomes sleep apnea.
With sleep apnea a person will not feel well rested the next day as their sleep has been disrupted.
In addition to this, a person with sleep apnea can be seen to stop breathing when sleeping, often has high blood pressure, high BMI and will have a large neck circumference.
It is also more common in men over the age of 50 according to Bentley.
If you want to stop snoring sleeping on your side rather than you back or using a nasal spray can help reduce the rumbling.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-frustrated-woman-trying-to-sleep-7556638/
