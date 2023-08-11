What to look at when picking a rand-friendly holiday destination





Uveka Rangappa speaks with Eddie Vilakazi, Tavel Content Creator

When going on an international holiday the prices will often have you doing multiplications in your head, and wondering if you can really afford to spend that on a beer and a sandwich.

However, there are some places where you can have a fantastic holiday without breaking the bank.

Vilakazi says the top five he would recommend are Bali, Kenya, Turkey, Thailand and Mauritius.

He says that to choose the right destination for you should first think about what kind of holiday you want, and secondly how easy it is to get there.

He adds that it is also so important to check the weather at the time you want to travel.

You sometimes assume it is going to be warm, only to find it does a Cape Town on you. Eddie Vilakazi, Tavel Content Creator

I think you need to look at the overall trip holistically. Eddie Vilakazi, Tavel Content Creator

