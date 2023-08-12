'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA. 11 August 2023 1:56 PM
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment. 11 August 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer? The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression in adults. 11 August 2023 5:18 PM
What to look at when picking a rand-friendly holiday destination An affordable holiday might be hard to imagine, but there are some cost effective places where you can have the time of your life.... 11 August 2023 4:33 PM
Snoring vs apnea: How to tell the difference Sleeping next to a snorer can be a nightmare, but it is less serious than sleep apnea. 11 August 2023 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of,... 12 August 2023 8:13 AM
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ell... 11 August 2023 5:43 AM
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
View all Sport
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media. 11 August 2023 2:49 PM
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop! Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre. 11 August 2023 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate

12 August 2023 8:13 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Anna Monate

The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of, among other things, a professional league, grassroots focus, and a long-term plan for player development.

Robert Marawa speaks to Banyana Banyana legend Anna Monate on Friday Legends Night.

There are very few sports people that transcend their sport and that are synonymous with pioneering a particular code.

Anna Monate is certainly one of those rare personalities and is a massive reason why Banyana Banyana and women’s football in South Africa is where it is today.

Her first match as a national team player was a friendly against Swaziland in 1993 where Banyana hammered their neighbours 14-0. That started a 9-year stint with the national team before becoming an interim coach from 2006 until 2008.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Monate believes the women’s game is a lot easier to sell these days.

Now things should be easier for sure. It hurt in our day when people didn’t take us seriously, but it motivated us and motivated me to do better. The national team back then was very raw but there was something there for sure. It was a balance between football, family and education.

Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer

The midfielder retired in 2001 having collected 21 international caps and scored six goals for Banyana Banyana and says sports kept her on the right path.

The sport kept me away from a lot of things, especially in the townships. Back then people didn’t take us seriously and I am still bullied even today.

Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer
anna-3jpg

Monate added that there needs to be more investment in the women’s game in order to capitalise on the recent growth and upturn in interest.

They need to implement the professional league and we must have qualified coaches from the grassroots level so there is a long-term plan in terms of player development. They need to be paid as well. Maybe businesses need to intervene and sponsor the league because look at what the national team did on the World Cup stage. We need more companies like SASOL because we need people involved in the development of players as well. I don’t think we will fail if that happens.

Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer

Monate had people who believed in her talent not only as a player but as a coach such as the likes of Safa officials Fran-Hilton Smith and Anastasia Tsichlas who paved the way for her to become a professional coach.

She currently coaches Coal City Wizards. Previously she coached at the University of Johannesburg and the Tshwane University of Technology. When Marawa asked her when she would coach the national team she said when the time is right.

When the time is right that I should be in some kind of national setup. My phone is always on, and I am always available.

Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer
anna-1jpg

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate




12 August 2023 8:13 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Anna Monate

More from Sport

Banyana Banyana midfielder Jermaine Seoposenwe. Picture: 947.

'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle

11 August 2023 5:43 AM

Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ellis’ charges made history by becoming the first South African team to advance from the group stages of a World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Yazan Rihan on Pixabay

One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?

10 August 2023 10:20 AM

Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha

10 August 2023 9:13 AM

There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA

Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball

9 August 2023 11:21 AM

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retired professional tennis player, Roger Federer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tatiana

Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer!

8 August 2023 9:49 AM

Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus

7 August 2023 10:31 AM

The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana's Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Bernard Parker during the opening match against Cape Verde held at the National Stadium on 2012/01/19. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN

Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team

7 August 2023 7:43 AM

Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia celebrate winning the Netball World Cup final against England at the CTICC in Cape Town on 6 August 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title

7 August 2023 6:12 AM

On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World Cup title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat

6 August 2023 11:19 AM

Banyana ended their campaign at the Round of 16, having become the first senior football team in South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close

6 August 2023 10:28 AM

Sara-Jayne catches up with Kieryn Thompson from EWN Sport on the latest from the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail

Local

Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'

Local

[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

It's Khume Ramulifho against Solly Msimanga for Gauteng DA's top position

12 August 2023 11:25 AM

'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate

12 August 2023 10:13 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 11 August 2023

12 August 2023 9:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA