'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate





Robert Marawa speaks to Banyana Banyana legend Anna Monate on Friday Legends Night.

There are very few sports people that transcend their sport and that are synonymous with pioneering a particular code.

Anna Monate is certainly one of those rare personalities and is a massive reason why Banyana Banyana and women’s football in South Africa is where it is today.

Her first match as a national team player was a friendly against Swaziland in 1993 where Banyana hammered their neighbours 14-0. That started a 9-year stint with the national team before becoming an interim coach from 2006 until 2008.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Monate believes the women’s game is a lot easier to sell these days.

Now things should be easier for sure. It hurt in our day when people didn’t take us seriously, but it motivated us and motivated me to do better. The national team back then was very raw but there was something there for sure. It was a balance between football, family and education. Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer

The midfielder retired in 2001 having collected 21 international caps and scored six goals for Banyana Banyana and says sports kept her on the right path.

The sport kept me away from a lot of things, especially in the townships. Back then people didn’t take us seriously and I am still bullied even today. Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer

Monate added that there needs to be more investment in the women’s game in order to capitalise on the recent growth and upturn in interest.

They need to implement the professional league and we must have qualified coaches from the grassroots level so there is a long-term plan in terms of player development. They need to be paid as well. Maybe businesses need to intervene and sponsor the league because look at what the national team did on the World Cup stage. We need more companies like SASOL because we need people involved in the development of players as well. I don’t think we will fail if that happens. Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer

Monate had people who believed in her talent not only as a player but as a coach such as the likes of Safa officials Fran-Hilton Smith and Anastasia Tsichlas who paved the way for her to become a professional coach.

She currently coaches Coal City Wizards. Previously she coached at the University of Johannesburg and the Tshwane University of Technology. When Marawa asked her when she would coach the national team she said when the time is right.

When the time is right that I should be in some kind of national setup. My phone is always on, and I am always available. Anna Monate, Women's Football Pioneer

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate