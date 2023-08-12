Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS

12 August 2023 8:36 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
City of Tshwane
TRENCH COLLAPSE

The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of three contractors have been recovered from a collapsed trench in Capital Park, Tshwane.

The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them.

Two men managed to escape unscathed and another was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. However, three men were buried beneath the soil and subsequently died.

Rescue and recovery teams worked through Friday night to retrieve the bodies.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department's Charles Mabaso said the scene has been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Mabaso has appealed to contractors to always put safety first.

“Proper evaluation of the stability of the ground should be conducted prior to work being carried out in trenches. An observation of the ground should always be carried out so that workers and everybody working in trenches remains safe during operations.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS




