CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government said it would work closely with all law enforcement agencies to bring justice to the families that lost loved ones amid a devastating minibus taxi strike.
The eight-day-long stay-away ended on Thursday night following talks between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), the City of Cape Town, and the provincial government.
READ: WC taxi stay away called off but law enforcement to still monitor hot spots
Five people died in the chaos which swept across the Mother City while buses, trucks, private vehicles, and public facilities were torched and damaged.
Among the deceased are a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer and a British doctor.
READ: Cost of taxi strike 'to be fairly substantial', says Winde
SANTACO has distanced itself from the violence, saying it did all it could to promote calm and peace.
"To date, there have been 155 arrests for various offenses, which includes public violence and 398 cases have been registered," said Reagan Allen, Community Safety and Police Safety MEC.
"Regrettably, no arrests have been made in relation to the murders. I have been assured that all leads are being followed. I encourage the public to also share information they might have on any of the crimes with all law enforcement agencies, so that the perpetrators are apprehended."
This article first appeared on EWN : CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'
