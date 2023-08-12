Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend





- Clicks Beauty Playground - CTICC

- Fringe Fireside Chats in Helderberg

- Women's Humanity Festival - Artscape

Image - Clicks on Facebook @ClicksSouthAfrica

1 - Clicks Beauty Playground at the CTICC

The popular Clicks Beauty Playground kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (2) on Saturday.

It’s a two-day festival of all things beauty.

Festival-goers are able to shop must-haves at special deals, and newly released goodies before anyone else, and get up close and personal with some of the biggest beauty influencers and industry experts in South African beauty.

The event is on from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets from R295 are available on Quicket.

Your ticket includes entrance to the event, FREE beauty treatments and a FREE pamper bag worth R2 000 on exit.

2 - Fringe Fireside Chats in Helderberg

If you're a self-published author or just a bookworm, head off to our first book festival for self-published authors.

Fringe Fireside Chats (FFC) kicked off in Helderberg on Friday and is on till Sunday.

It's expected to draw some of the country’s most esteemed indie authors, self-publishing service providers and readers interested in self-published works.

Tickets are available on Computicket.

Click here to see the full programme.

Sara-Jayne found out more about the FFC in an interview with organiser Leslie Downie.

Image: Artscape Theatre Centre/Facebook

3 - Women's Humanity Festival at Artscape

The Artscape Women’s Humanity Festival 2023 is taking place this Women’s Month with the theme MILESTONES: Celebrating, Supporting, Empowering Women of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

This year marks the 17th year of the festival, which was created to commemorate the boldness and courage of the 20 000 women who marched against the pass laws and racial oppression on 9 August 1956.

Saturday’s events include the return of the annual hit, ABFAB DRAG, at 5pm.

It sees some of the City’s best-loved drag artists performing.

Click here to see the full festival programme.

Sara-Jayne chats to Artscape’s CEO, Marlene le Roux.