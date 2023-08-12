Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks of fun activities in and around Cape Town. 12 August 2023 10:52 AM
CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed' Five people died in the chaos which swept across the Mother City while buses, trucks, private vehicles, and public facilities were... 12 August 2023 10:18 AM
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them. 12 August 2023 8:36 AM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
View all Business
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie' The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'. 12 August 2023 2:20 PM
Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer? The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression in adults. 11 August 2023 5:18 PM
What to look at when picking a rand-friendly holiday destination An affordable holiday might be hard to imagine, but there are some cost effective places where you can have the time of your life.... 11 August 2023 4:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of,... 12 August 2023 8:13 AM
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ell... 11 August 2023 5:43 AM
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
View all Sport
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie' The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'. 12 August 2023 2:20 PM
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media. 11 August 2023 2:49 PM
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'

12 August 2023 2:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Carl Wastie
Will Linley
#KFMtop40

The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.
will-linley-kfm-kdayjpg

"I know we haven't even met yet but you've been filling up the spaces in my head..."

That's the opening to Will Linley's new single "Gracie".

Carl Wastie chats to the young Cape Town muso, who posted on social media that it had been quite nerve-wracking going into studio to record the song with people he'd hardly worked with before.

It was so scary Carl, but I think at the end of the day you've to to go into these sessions with an open heart and open mind, and trust that. If its the right vibe, if its the right space, something awesome will come out of it.

Will Linley, Musician

That quintessential question of how and where you meet your soulmate is at the heart of the track.

We were just shooting the breeze a bit and I was showing them photos of my brother's wedding... We started speaking about the whole idea of never knowing who you're going to end up with one day, I've always been interested in that idea of 'have I met the person I'll marry one day or have I known them forever or do they live on the other side of the world...'

Will Linley, Musician

I played 'Gracie' as a Bubbling Under last week, to rave reviews from your loyal fans...

Carl Wastie

Why the name "Gracie"?

Because he thinks it's is the most awesome name ever, is Linley's answer.

"We tried a lot of different names but the one that really stuck and felt really sweet was Gracie."

And what are the singer's criteria for his very own Gracie?

There's no checklist says Linley, but a good line in banter is a prerequisite.

I think number one is just a bit of goofiness, a good bit of banter, and somebody that doesn't take themselves too seriously and has a lot of fun with life.

Will Linley, Musician

Watch the music video below:


This article first appeared on KFM : Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'




12 August 2023 2:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Carl Wastie
Will Linley
#KFMtop40

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend

11 August 2023 2:49 PM

Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA

11 August 2023 10:59 AM

Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!

11 August 2023 8:45 AM

Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage internet rapper, Lil Tay. Photo: Instagram/liltay

Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked

11 August 2023 7:34 AM

Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sixto Rodriguez Live in Zürich / wikimedia commons: B0rder

[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'

10 August 2023 12:00 PM

The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage internet rapper, Lil Tay. Photo: Instagram/liltay

Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14

10 August 2023 9:55 AM

The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTuber and TV personality, Sibu Mpanza. Photo: YouTube/MoreMpanza (screenshot)

[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed

10 August 2023 9:33 AM

Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Luke Winterton

'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez

10 August 2023 8:58 AM

Musician Ronan Skillen recalls his experience performing with the late legend, Sixto Rodriguez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spanish actor, Antonio Banderas. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Schilling

Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films

10 August 2023 8:30 AM

Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rob DiCaterino from Clifton, NJ, USA

'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

10 August 2023 7:13 AM

The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 August 2023 10:52 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks of fun activities in and around Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer?

11 August 2023 5:18 PM

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression in adults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

What to look at when picking a rand-friendly holiday destination

11 August 2023 4:33 PM

An affordable holiday might be hard to imagine, but there are some cost effective places where you can have the time of your life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Kampus Production via pexels

Snoring vs apnea: How to tell the difference

11 August 2023 3:43 PM

Sleeping next to a snorer can be a nightmare, but it is less serious than sleep apnea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

Sex focus: Does aging affect intimacy?

11 August 2023 2:55 PM

Aging is inevitable but it doesn't have to affect your sex life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Marques Kaspbrak

Disney set to join Netflix on password-sharing crackdown

11 August 2023 2:52 PM

Disney joins Netflix in finding ways to make streaming profitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An example of a wire snare. Many are made from discarded vineyard wire. Picture: Cape Leopard Trust

First-ever snare-free initiative in W Cape to protect illegally hunted animals

11 August 2023 2:40 PM

The Cape Leopard Trust and other partners have launched their first-ever snare-free initiative with a hotline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sleeping on the couch / Pexels: Jep Gambardella

Why do I have the best sleep on the couch but am wide awake when I get to bed?

11 August 2023 2:36 PM

There's nothing worse than falling into a deep sleep on the sofa, but being wide awake when you move to your bed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Jazz musician Benjamin Jephta. Picture: @benjaminjephta/twitter

Musician Benjamin Jephta speaks about his album 'Born Coloured, Not Born Free'

11 August 2023 2:02 PM

Benjamin Jephta, a South African double and electric bass player, recently released his latest album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

WHO declares Eris ‘of interest’... but does it differ from other variants?

11 August 2023 12:25 PM

The latest Omicron variant is named after the Greek goddess Eris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'

Local

Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS

Local

Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane: Section 194 process a 'travesty of justice riddled with illegalities'

12 August 2023 5:18 PM

Steenhuisen: ANC Gauteng desperately forming 'doomsday coalitions' with EFF & PA

12 August 2023 4:13 PM

DA within 'spitting distance' of becoming biggest party in Gauteng, says Zille

12 August 2023 2:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA