



"I know we haven't even met yet but you've been filling up the spaces in my head..."

That's the opening to Will Linley's new single "Gracie".

Carl Wastie chats to the young Cape Town muso, who posted on social media that it had been quite nerve-wracking going into studio to record the song with people he'd hardly worked with before.

It was so scary Carl, but I think at the end of the day you've to to go into these sessions with an open heart and open mind, and trust that. If its the right vibe, if its the right space, something awesome will come out of it. Will Linley, Musician

That quintessential question of how and where you meet your soulmate is at the heart of the track.

We were just shooting the breeze a bit and I was showing them photos of my brother's wedding... We started speaking about the whole idea of never knowing who you're going to end up with one day, I've always been interested in that idea of 'have I met the person I'll marry one day or have I known them forever or do they live on the other side of the world...' Will Linley, Musician

I played 'Gracie' as a Bubbling Under last week, to rave reviews from your loyal fans... Carl Wastie

Why the name "Gracie"?

Because he thinks it's is the most awesome name ever, is Linley's answer.

"We tried a lot of different names but the one that really stuck and felt really sweet was Gracie."

And what are the singer's criteria for his very own Gracie?

There's no checklist says Linley, but a good line in banter is a prerequisite.

I think number one is just a bit of goofiness, a good bit of banter, and somebody that doesn't take themselves too seriously and has a lot of fun with life. Will Linley, Musician

Watch the music video below:

This article first appeared on KFM : Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'