Eskom implementing daytime power cuts due to generating unit breakdowns
JOHANNESBURG - Stage one load shedding is set to kick in on Monday morning until 4pm in the afternoon when the rolling power cuts are ramped up to stage three.
Eskom said that it was implementing daytime load shedding due to a breakdown in some generating units.
Stage three will then kick in from 4pm on Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.
Eskom is expected to update its load shedding schedule later on Monday.
Crisis communication manager, Menzi Mngomezulu: "Breakdowns are currently at 16,547 megawatts of generating capacity while generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is sitting at 4,507MW."
#PowerAlert1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 12, 2023
Stage 3 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Sunday. Thereafter, Stage 1 and 3 loadshedding will be implemented until Monday. pic.twitter.com/XyyTd6z3hb
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom implementing daytime power cuts due to generating unit breakdowns
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Local
NPA taking disciplinary action against Cato Manor 'death squad' prosecutors
[LISTEN] Johan Booysen breaks down what led up to the false prosecution of the Cato Manor 'death squad' and himself.Read More
Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict
The association's provincial treasurer, Ivan Waldeck, said that they would convene an urgent meeting on Monday and an urgent court interdict would be filed against the city to stop further impoundments.Read More
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)
Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care.Read More
Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks of fun activities in and around Cape Town.Read More
CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'
Five people died in the chaos which swept across the Mother City while buses, trucks, private vehicles, and public facilities were torched and damaged.Read More
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS
The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them.Read More
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade
Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA.Read More
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days.Read More
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding
Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment.Read More