Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict
CAPE TOWN - Santaco leadership in the Western Cape has hit out at the City of Cape Town, accusing it of impounding six of its minibus taxis over the weekend.
The association staged a week-long strike recently against a new by-law that permitted the impoundment of vehicles for the non-display of number plates, among other offences, instead of the issuing of a fine.
Following the eight-day stay-away, which turned deadly, the association reached an agreement with the city that no more taxis would be impounded within the next 14 days to resolve the issues.
ALSO READ:
• CT taxi strike: no arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'
• Chikunga vows to ensure all agreed terms between Santaco, CoCT implemented
• Cost of WC taxi strike 'to be fairly substantial', says Winde
• Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway
Santaco said that not even one meeting had been convened by the task team since the agreement of terms between the two sides.
The association's provincial treasurer, Ivan Waldeck, said that they would convene an urgent meeting on Monday and an urgent court interdict would be filed against the city to stop further impoundments.
"I don't know what's the agenda of the department, what is the agenda of JP Smith but really we are calling out, we're going to meet at our office as leadership again, because even our operators now can start questioning us about what we agreed on and what happened."
He has accused the city's leadership of being arrogant and not keeping its promises.
"So as I said, out of the five times the task team met, JP ignorantly and arrogantly saying he's not interested in a nice way, saying he's not available. Then we found him handing out bibs for the neighbourhood watches in some communities but he has to be in the serious meetings for the task team."
The taxi association has given a strong message to the public to pray for the outcome of Monday's meeting.
This article first appeared on EWN : Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
