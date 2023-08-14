Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years

14 August 2023 8:25 AM
by Amy Fraser
Hawaii
wildfires

The fires are being fueled by a bone-dry summer and powerful winds.

Lester Kiewit interviews Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer for the Hawai'i Tourism Authority.

Ninety-three people have been confirmed dead in the Maui fire that torched the historic town of Lahaina.

The fires are being fueled by a dry summer and strong winds.

RELATED: Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

It is already the most deadly United States fire in a century.

The state's attorney general is conducting a "comprehensive review" into how authorities responded to the fires, as many residents say they were not forewarned.

Gionson says that there are "boots on the ground" to provide shelter for residents that have been impacted by the fires.

It's heartbreaking. It's devastating.

Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer – Hawai'i Tourism Authority

That death toll is sure to climb.

Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer – Hawai'i Tourism Authority

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


































