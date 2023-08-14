Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry!
Halle Maria Berry began her career as a model and entered several beauty contests, finishing as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and coming in sixth in the Miss World 1986.
But, she's most notably known for her work as an A-list Hollywood actress - yes, she's Catwoman!
Today, she celebrates her 57th birthday.
From conjuring up rainy days to jumping off rooftops, risking nine lives - let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of the actress's most career-defining characters, ranked by Vibe.com.
Catwoman
Vivian In 'Jungle Fever'
Natalie In 'Strictly Business'
Angela Lewis In 'Boomerang'
Miss Sharon Stone In 'The Flintsones'
Khaila Williams In 'Losing Isaiah'
Denise "Nisi" In 'B.A.P.S'
Zola Taylor In 'Why Do Fools Fall In Love'
Dorothy Dandridge In 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge'
Ororo Monroe / Storm In 'X-Men'
Leticia Musgrove In 'Monster's Ball'
At 57 years old... Berry is living her best life and it looks SO good!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Halle_Berry_by_Gage_Skidmore.jpg
