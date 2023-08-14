Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent
Africa Melane speaks to Remax Elite broker and owner, Nadia Aucamp, on how to price your rental property.
Looking to make a little extra income from a rental property?
Here are some tips when calculating the rental charge that will benefit you and the tenant.
According to Aucamp, it is important to consider the following:
• Rental market
• What the demand is
• The cost of living
• Units available in your area
• Employment opportunities and access to amenities in the area
• Crime statistics
If you are looking to make good rental income, opportune areas include:
• Areas that are in high demand, particularly close to good schools
• Low crime rates
• Secure complexes
We have also seen these new complexes coming up where you have everything… You’ve got your gym, you’ve got your little shop and everything that you need, you don’t need to move around.Nadia Aucamp, broker and owner – Remax Elite
She adds that while many people look to align their rental income with their bond repayments, it is not realistic in the current market.
Unfortunately, with your return on investment, if you bought a property recently, you will have to pay that additional amount, you won’t get that full amount in a rental income at the moment.Nadia Aucamp, broker and owner – Remax Elite
If you are looking to make a few improvements to the property with the hope of increasing your rental, consider more durable finishes.
Finishes that are not easily damaged or destroyed, such as granite tops, last longer, says Aucamp.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
