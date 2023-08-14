NPA taking disciplinary action against Cato Manor 'death squad' prosecutors
Lester Kiewit interviews Johan Booysen, Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking disciplinary action against senior prosecutors – Anthony Mosing, Gladstone Maema and Raymond Mathenjwa – who allegedly started the false prosecution of the Cato Manor 'death squad' and Booysen.
In 2012, Maema led the prosecution against Booysen and the policemen who were arrested and set to face 116 charges after being accused of being behind a string of killings.
In addition, Booysen faced charges of murder, racketeering and robbery, however, the charges were dropped in 2019.
RELATED: Major General Johan Booysen says he feels vindicated by Sunday Times apology
The charges originated from an investigation into corrupt actives by politically-connected businessman Thoshan Panday, who was accused of gaining R60 million in irregular South African Police Service (SAPS) tenders.
Booysen says that he was approached by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward Zuma to release the remaining funds to Panday after his company was frozen.
The group was then arrested after he refused to comply.
I had also been placed under pressure to seize the investigation which I did not do.Johan Booysen, Former head – KwaZulu-Natal Hawks
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: @ISephara
More from Local
Santaco WC accuses CoCT of impounding taxis over weekend, seeks urgent interdict
The association's provincial treasurer, Ivan Waldeck, said that they would convene an urgent meeting on Monday and an urgent court interdict would be filed against the city to stop further impoundments.Read More
Eskom implementing daytime power cuts due to generating unit breakdowns
Eskom is expected to update its load shedding schedule later on Monday.Read More
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)
Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care.Read More
Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks of fun activities in and around Cape Town.Read More
CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'
Five people died in the chaos which swept across the Mother City while buses, trucks, private vehicles, and public facilities were torched and damaged.Read More
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS
The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them.Read More
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade
Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA.Read More
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days.Read More
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding
Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment.Read More