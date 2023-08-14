Streaming issues? Report here
Local

Motsoaledi says SA to now demand transit visas from Pakistan nationals

14 August 2023 11:14 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Aaron Motsoaledi
Pakistani nationals
Immigration laws
Department of Home Affairs

This after 67 Pakistani nationals were denied entry into South Africa, following their failure to comply with immigration laws.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven Pakistani nationals were denied entry into South Africa, following their failure to comply with immigration laws.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said the 67 landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, but none of them were able to answer questions about their visas.

Motsoaledi said there was an increase in Pakistani nationals who were attempting to enter the country without the relevant documentation.

“Some of them make bookings at hotels so that they can fill a form that they are going to the hotel, but then they never go there," he said.

“Some hotels around are complaining that they have lots of people from Pakistan who never turn up. Some will give the name of the hotel, and when we phone the hotel, they know nothing about such a person."

He described this as a syndicate that was targeting South Africa.

“We decided that we now are forced to demand a transit visa from anybody from Pakistan. Now, this is a new trend, and we are going to have to find a way to deal with it."


This article first appeared on EWN : Motsoaledi says SA to now demand transit visas from Pakistan nationals




