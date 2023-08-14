Lion's Head is becoming safer, with new ladders (and less congestion)
Lester Kiewit speaks to Megan Taplin (Table Mountain National Park Manager) about improvements they are making to the Lion’s Head trail.
Listen to the conversation below.
Increasingly, hikers are complaining about the Lion's Head climb being "shoddy", and Table Mountain National Park is taking heed.
Two extra ladders have been added to help you get to the top of Lion's Head, with more chains.
Taplin has tested them and the updates have gone through all the necessary checks to make sure "it's perfectly safe."
Quality work has been done by a contractor who specialises in work at heights.Megan Taplin, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Of course, it's recommended that, before you embark on a hike, learn some basics on how to summit mountains and the ladders you might need to climb on the way.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
