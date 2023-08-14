Travellers can expect hike in flight ticket prices due to Niger airspace closure





Lester Kiewit interviews Guy Leitch, Editor and Publisher of SA Flyer and FlightCom Magazines.

The sudden closure of Niger's airspace may be happening 5500km away, but it's still having an impact on South African travellers.

The closure comes as a precautionary measure as the military government braces for a response from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after ignoring its deadline to reinstate the country’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Airlines largely impacted by this include British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa and Air France.

Leitch says that things have not progressed as much as what has been expected, largely due to operational constraints that airlines are facing.

Unfortunately, not only will this result in extra travel time on flights between Europe and southern Africa, but travellers can expect to see a rise in ticket prices as well, especially on last-minute bookings.

He adds that aside from the ticket prices, many airlines will have to arrange accommodation for passengers who have cancelled or delayed flights.

It adds enormous additional costs. Guy Leitch, Editor and Publisher – SA Flyer and FlightCom Magazines

It's not a tactical problem, it's a political problem. Guy Leitch, Editor and Publisher – SA Flyer and FlightCom Magazines

