Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador





South African excellence strikes global, again!

From 'The Woman King' to L'Oréal Paris' first-ever Sub-Saharan African ambassador, Thuso Mbedu takes the global stage.

L’Oréal Paris officially introduced the South African actress as their first-ever Sub-Saharan African Ambassador on Friday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Pietermaritzburg-born actress shined bright in a pink ensemble as she posed with celebrities and influencers who celebrated her moment.

At the event, Mbedu gave a speech about her excitement about being a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, saying that the company helped her with her skin issues growing up.

Mbedu pointed out that L'Oréal Paris caters to individuals with diverse skin tones, including those of African descent.

The local actress also shared this moment on her Instagram, expressing her disbelief and awe at the moment that's become a dream come true.

DREAM BIG, PEOPLE... THEY COME TRUE!!!

