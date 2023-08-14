Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador
South African excellence strikes global, again!
From 'The Woman King' to L'Oréal Paris' first-ever Sub-Saharan African ambassador, Thuso Mbedu takes the global stage.
L’Oréal Paris officially introduced the South African actress as their first-ever Sub-Saharan African Ambassador on Friday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The Pietermaritzburg-born actress shined bright in a pink ensemble as she posed with celebrities and influencers who celebrated her moment.
RELATED: THAT'S THE SPIRIT! THUSO MBEDU BAGS BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE AT SPIRIT AWARDS
At the event, Mbedu gave a speech about her excitement about being a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, saying that the company helped her with her skin issues growing up.
Mbedu pointed out that L'Oréal Paris caters to individuals with diverse skin tones, including those of African descent.
The local actress also shared this moment on her Instagram, expressing her disbelief and awe at the moment that's become a dream come true.
DREAM BIG, PEOPLE... THEY COME TRUE!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CmepkUoMxkK/
More from Entertainment
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals
Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show.Read More
Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?
Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.Read More
Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry!
Catwoman turns 57 today - take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of her most iconic roles.Read More
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'
Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.Read More
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'
The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.Read More
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend
Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media.Read More
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA
Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.Read More
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!
Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.Read More
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked
Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive.Read More