Chilling footage shows K2 climbers walking over dead man in bid to break records
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:50).
Ethics on high-altitude climbs is being brought into question after chilling footage was released showing K2 climbers making their way over a dying climber in hopes to claim world records.
The footage was captured in July of this year on the world's second-highest mountain also known as the world' most dangerous mountain.
According to reports, Pakistani porter Muhammad Hassan had been assigned to join the rope-fixing team on the 8611m high mountain.
Things took a turn for the worse when Hassan fell while setting up the ropes for incoming climbers which left him hanging upside down with a broken oxygen mask.
Climbers reportedly said that he died soon after being helped back onto the path, however, Philip Flämig who captured the footage says otherwise.
Flämig told the media that Hassan was moving three hours after the incident: "This man was still alive while around 50 people climbed past him".
One climber in particular that was shamed was Norwegian mountaineer, Kristin Harila who took to social media to explain what exactly happened and denied any claims that they left Hassan to die.
WARNING! Some may find the below footage disturbing
We know that with mountain climbing time is of the essence.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: @northerner_the
More from World
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses
China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year.Read More
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus
Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.Read More
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week.Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years
The fires are being fueled by a bone-dry summer and powerful winds.Read More
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later
The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals.Read More
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh
A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.Read More
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave
Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar.Read More
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres
Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes.Read More