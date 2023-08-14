Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 4:51).

Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have filed complaints after accusing organisers of sexual harassment.

According to the contestants, they were ordered to strip topless and pose with their legs spread apart in order to be photographed for 'body checks' in a room with more than 20 people, including men.

Police director Hengki Haryadi has been quoted saying that his officers are examining surveillance cameras from the scene.

The Miss Universe beauty pageant has since cut ties with its organisers in Indonesia.

Beauty pageant / Pexels: Jonathan Borba

Miss Universe? It is 2023, really? I mean W-T-H? Really? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

